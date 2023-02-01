LawCall
Eutaw welcomes new addition to its firefighting arsenal

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUTAW Ala. (WBRC) - Eutaw residents just got better fire protection with a new fire truck, the first they’ve received in years, according to town leaders.

Eutaw Fire and Rescue Service officials say the ladder truck is a 2006 Pierce Quint Fire Truck.

‘Truck One’ will arrive soon and will be put in full service in a few weeks.

The cost for the fire truck was more than $252,000. It pumps 1,500 gallons of water per minute and the ladder can reach 75 feet.

