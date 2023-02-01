Eutaw welcomes new addition to its firefighting arsenal

EUTAW Ala. (WBRC) - Eutaw residents just got better fire protection with a new fire truck, the first they’ve received in years, according to town leaders.

Eutaw Fire and Rescue Service officials say the ladder truck is a 2006 Pierce Quint Fire Truck.

‘Truck One’ will arrive soon and will be put in full service in a few weeks.

The cost for the fire truck was more than $252,000. It pumps 1,500 gallons of water per minute and the ladder can reach 75 feet.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.