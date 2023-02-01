LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Police: 2 girls, 1 woman shot Tuesday night

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead at scene
3 shot in Birmingham, including 2 children
3 shot in Birmingham, including 2 children(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirm a homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Two children were also shot during the incident.

Officials confirm police were called to the 100 block of 9th Avenue West around 10:20 p.m.

When police arrived, they found 3 people shot inside an apartment. The victims included an adult female, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and two children - a 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl.

Both of the girls were taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe a man entered the apartment and started shooting. As of late Tuesday night, that suspect was still at large. Police provided no information or description of the suspect.

Police said they believe the incident was domestic in nature.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.


embedding google map in website

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Smiley
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Permit still needed to carry a gun in some situations
Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law
Jessica Herb, 39.
Ashville HS guidance counselor arrested for sex act with student
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way.
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham

Latest News

Excitement over CrossPlex family fun center
Birmingham neighborhood officers sworn in Tuesday night
Nearly 50 opioid overdose deaths in Jefferson County just one month into the new year
Dozens of Alabama inmates are out of prison. They were released as part of a new sentencing...
DA: Victim’s family wasn’t notified by ADOC of convicted murderer’s early release
B'ham Fire & Rescue union says new positions will make big impact
Nearly $2.5 million carved out of Birmingham budget for fire department staffing