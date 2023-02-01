Birmingham Police: 2 girls, 1 woman shot Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirm a homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Two children were also shot during the incident.

Officials confirm police were called to the 100 block of 9th Avenue West around 10:20 p.m.

When police arrived, they found 3 people shot inside an apartment. The victims included an adult female, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and two children - a 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl.

Both of the girls were taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe a man entered the apartment and started shooting. As of late Tuesday night, that suspect was still at large. Police provided no information or description of the suspect.

Police said they believe the incident was domestic in nature.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

