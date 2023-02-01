Birmingham neighborhood revitalization prioritized in $81 million surplus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham has $81 million in extra tax dollars to put to use from a recent budget surplus. City leaders approved a plan Tuesday on how to spend the money. Mayor Randall Woodfin said the city will use the surplus to invest in the community. He says a majority if the money will be spent on neighborhood revitalization.

Millions of dollars will go for library improvements, park and recreation centers will get upgrades and Legion Field and Rickwood Field will get $6 million in upgrades.

The city also approved money for the Crossplex family fun center in Ensley. It will have a skating rink, jump park, e-sports center, bowling alley and more under one roof. Mayor Woodfin hopes the family fun center will be a major hub for families. He says the community deserves something like this.

“This is important as it relates to our families having locations right here in our city limits and they don’t have to leave their city to have these same family fun opportunities that exist in other municipalities in Jefferson County,” Woodfin said.

The city is putting $15 million towards the design and construction of that family fun center. Neighborhood leaders hope it will be a rebirth to bring people back to the west side for family entertainment.

Here’s the complete list of what the surplus money will go towards:

5% cost of living adjustment for city employees ($13.5 million)

37 new Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services personnel ($2.45 million)

Library capital improvements ($3.6 million)

Park and recreation centers capital improvements ($4.4 million)

Vehicle fleet upgrades ($8 million)

Legion Field improvements ($4 million)

Rickwood Field improvements ($2 million)

CrossPlex Family Fun Center design and construction (up to $15 million)

North Birmingham amphitheater partnership ($5 million)

Additional funds will boost sidewalk repair and additional neighborhood revitalization, weed abatement and the city’s legal claims fund.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.