Bessemer native DeMeco Ryans named Houston Texans head coach
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a 10-year NFL playing career and a 6-year career, Bessemer native DeMeco Ryans has been named head coach for the Houston Texans.
Ryans is no stranger to Houston. He was drafted in the second round by the Texans in 2006 and spent 5 seasons with the team.
He played another 3 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring from the game in 2015. Ryans has since been moving through the ranks as a coach, spending 6 seasons coaching with the San Francisco 49ers.
Prior to his NFL career he played linebacker at the University of Alabama from 2002 to 2005. As a senior, he was a unanimous All-American selection, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2005.
“I’d like to first thank the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch for six incredible seasons where I grew as a coach and a man,” said Ryans. “I couldn’t be prouder of what we accomplished together, and I will always cherish the relationships I built there. Being the head coach of the Houston Texans is my dream job and my family is thrilled to be back in H-Town. I have been around the game of football my entire life and I’ve always had a natural ability to lead others. I know what it takes to win and be successful in this league as both a player and coach. We’re going to build a program filled with players who have a special work ethic and relentless mindset. I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and to the fans of Houston to build a winner and I can’t wait to get to work.”
