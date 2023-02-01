Author says his appearances at Hoover schools were canceled ‘out of the blue,’ district says that’s not the case

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve heard from several of you concerning an award-winning children’s book author whose appearances at some Hoover City Schools were recently cancelled.

School leaders said the cancellations were because of a “lack of contract,” but the author said he believes the reasons were “political.”

Derrick Barnes maintains the cancellations were “out of the blue,” and feels they were politically motivated.

The school system said that’s not the case.

Hoover City Schools said conversations started last spring to bring in Barnes to be a guest author at Bluff Park, Deer Valley and Gwin Elementary Schools.

But in a statement, Hoover City Schools said they cancelled the visits because of the lack of a contract, which they requested on three separate occasions.

Barnes said he’s been doing speaking engagements for a number of years, and until this point, there’s never been an issue with contracts.

He said the school district gave him $500 for his lodging, which he said wouldn’t have happened if there wasn’t a contract.

Hoover City Schools admits one of the schools did pay a $500 advance to Barnes to cover his travel costs, but said the school didn’t follow proper business procedures.

Some people posted on social media that the cancellation happened after a parent voiced concerns about comments Barnes made on social media about Critical Race Theory.

Barnes said he won’t apologize for the experiences he’s had as a Black man, but the visit was about his book, not his views.

Matt Scalici is the parent of two Hoover City Schools students, and said he was disappointed to learn Mr. Barnes wasn’t coming.

“I want my kids to be able to identify and understand the experiences and the lives of other people that live around them and so it’s really important to me that they read books like this and hear people talk about things like this and the fact that there are people who don’t want them to hear about it don’t want any of the kids in schools to hear about it, that’s what’s political,” Scalici said.

Hoover City Schools said prior to the decision, district leaders were not aware of the specific content on Barnes’s social media that a parent raised a concern about.

District leaders said the comments were not related to any of his children’s books, and maintains the visit was cancelled because there wasn’t a contact.

