Alabaster installing new traffic cameras to major intersections, railroad crossings

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster city leaders are putting up new cameras to help get you through traffic faster.

The cameras are being installed at major intersections and railroad crossings throughout the city.

Right now, the city responds to traffic congestion or a blocked railroad crossing after people let them know when and where the problems are happening.

The city is working to get out in front of that to make it a lot easier for folks to move around Alabaster.

Patrick Johnson, Alabaster’s IT director said these cameras are located at major intersections like Highway 31, Highway 119 as well as all the train tracks the city could possibly get access too.

“When a train is being blocked it may block seven intersections, but we can’t see all the way down the line without having to send someone out there so this gives us a much faster way of getting that information,” Johnson said.

The city has entered an agreement with Alabama Power who will provide power and pole access.

“We provide them access into the network or over some type of LTE network and they are able to get the camera footage back to us so that we can use it to make decisions about routing traffic,” Johnson said. “They are a great partner and were able to help us get into the places we needed to be very quickly.”

Alabaster Police Communications Department will then monitor the cameras and alert the public.

“Today we are going to leverage the technology we have in place which is our website and text and email notification method,” Johnson said. “Down the road we are looking to integrate with Waze and be able to explain to Waze what’s going on so that people will be automatically rerouted in their cars if they are using Waze technology.”

The city is also hoping to use mounted digital message boards in the future at major intersections, similar to the ones you see on interstates.

So far, crews have installed 22 cameras but are working to get a total of 30 up and running in the next week or so.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.