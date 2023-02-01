Alabama inmates released to mandatory supervision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - In accordance with changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 that went into effect Jan. 31, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), began releasing inmates to the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) Tuesday afternoon.

According to ADOC, this action is required by retroactivity provisions contained in Act 2021-549 that made previously excluded inmates eligible for release to mandatory supervision. However, the ADOC has not released any inmate without compliance of the victim notice requirement of Act 2021-549.

MORE INMATES WILL BE RELEASED

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 79 inmates were fitted with ankle monitors. Each released inmate has been processed by ABPP. ADOC will continue releasing the remaining eligible inmates as the required notifications are made.

This automated release mechanism only applies to those inmates with offenses committed on or after Jan. 30, 2016. Individuals convicted of a sex offense involving a child are excluded as are offenders serving life sentences.

Release of eligible inmates is based upon the length of sentence.

