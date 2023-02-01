ADEM takes enforcement action against former used oil transporter
Company must submit plan to close facility, remove oil and contamination
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued a notice of violation to Alabama Oil & Gas Recovery Inc., directing the former used oil transporter to take action to properly close its tank systems and container storage areas at its transfer facility in Trussville. ADEM is also requesting the company to remove and properly manage materials stored there.
According to a press release, Alabama Oil & Gas Recovery has ceased operations at the facility located at 2400 Blackjack Road in Trussville. ADEM determined the company failed to properly close the tank systems and container storage area, and failed to remove or decontaminate containment systems, contaminated soils, and structures and equipment contaminated with used oil. ADEM also says the company did not have a current Alabama Used Oil Transport Permit.
ADEM says its personnel inspected the site on Jan. 24. Water monitoring downstream of the site has shown no impact on water quality.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.