LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

ADEM takes enforcement action against former used oil transporter

Company must submit plan to close facility, remove oil and contamination
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued a notice of violation to Alabama Oil & Gas Recovery Inc., directing the former used oil transporter to take action to properly close its tank systems and container storage areas at its transfer facility in Trussville. ADEM is also requesting the company to remove and properly manage materials stored there.

According to a press release, Alabama Oil & Gas Recovery has ceased operations at the facility located at 2400 Blackjack Road in Trussville. ADEM determined the company failed to properly close the tank systems and container storage area, and failed to remove or decontaminate containment systems, contaminated soils, and structures and equipment contaminated with used oil. ADEM also says the company did not have a current Alabama Used Oil Transport Permit.

ADEM says its personnel inspected the site on Jan. 24. Water monitoring downstream of the site has shown no impact on water quality.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Permit still needed to carry a gun in some situations
Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law
3 shot in Birmingham, including 2 children
Birmingham Police: 2 girls, 1 woman shot Tuesday night
Anthony "Tony" Mitchell, 33.
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way.
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham

Latest News

Former Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy indicted on assault, failure of duty charges
Former Blount County Sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting inmate during booking
Greene County residents react to Greenetrack closing
Janice Johnson, of Sumiton, (left) and Nicholas Rice, of Jasper, (right) have been charged...
Sumiton woman arrested for delivering concealed drugs to Walker County Jail
Source: WBRC video
ADEM orders company to close and remove oil contamination