1 killed in Blount Co. house fire early Wednesday morning

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Standridge Drive.

Locust Fork Fire Chief says a fatality occurred in the house.

The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. A man escaped from the home, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.

