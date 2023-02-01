LawCall
1 killed in Blount Co. house fire early Wednesday morning

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Standridge Drive.

Locust Fork Fire Chief says a fatality occurred in the house.

The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. A man escaped from the home, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.

