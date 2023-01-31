Some Shelby Co. residents still experiencing trash pickup troubles

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Trash pickup is getting better for some folks in Shelby County, but at least one homeowner says the delays continue.

We’ve been reporting on these issues for more than a month.

I spoke with a few Shelby County residents, some who say trash pickup is back to normal while others say they were still experiencing some delay issues that only recently got fixed.

Bryan Hallman said since early January, trash pickup seems to be back to normal, however, he was one of the homeowners who hadn’t had their trash picked up for 3 weeks straight.

“We haven’t really had another situation like that to see if they have addressed what they are going to do whenever there is a delay again,” Hallman said. “So, I can say for certain that it is fixed but at least since that last time they picked up it’s been ok.”

I also spoke with a Harpersville man whose trash was picked up today, however, he said that’s the first time since he reinstated his services in early January.

“They had October, November and December, got passed the holiday and I figured by that point they would have all the kinks worked out, but I know there were issues from the start,” William said.

After speaking with Waste Management and Shelby County’s Environmental Services Manager Brandon Hamilton, they both reassured William that if he has anymore issues, to call them directly.

“If Waste Management can’t resolve their problems, then they are encouraged to reach out to us and we kind of intervene and just do everything we can to help the citizens out,” Hamilton said.

Waste Management sent a statement that says the following:

WM is committed to servicing our customers. safe and efficient service to the communities that we serve is a top priority. we appreciate the patience of our customers during times when delays occur. the team continues to complete routes in Shelby County, and they have been proactively reaching out to customers to resolve concerns brought on by weather delays.

