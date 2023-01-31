LawCall
Riverchase Galleria no longer an option for new healthcare facility

Hoover Health Care Authority will continue searching for alternative locations
Potential medical facility facing challenges in Hoover
Potential medical facility facing challenges in Hoover
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Hoover, you could be getting a new healthcare facility.

There were hopes the medical facility could go in the old Sears location inside the Riverchase Galleria, but that is no longer an option.

City leaders tell me the old Sears spot is no longer available because another retail company has signed a lease there which means Hoover Health Care Authority will have to find another location.

I spoke with Hoover Public Information Officer Melanie Posey-Joseph and she stressed that getting a healthcare facility inside city limits remains a priority.

She says Hoover is growing and already has a population of 93,000 and that makes it the largest city in the state without a hospital.

“As the population gets older, of course some sort of medical facility in our community will be great. We are the largest city in the state that doesn’t have some sort of medical facility in its community. So we know there is a need for that. The healthcare authority is still trying to figure out what that will look like, where will it go, what it will entail and when can we get there,” said Posey-Joseph.

She says the Hoover Health Care Authority is still working on their certificate of need for the state and that will determine what kind of facility the city will be able to bring in.

