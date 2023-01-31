Results from Shelby County’s Business Outlook Survey released

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - What does it take to not only find good job candidates, but keep them?

Dozens of business owners in Shelby County shared their thoughts on the business issues affecting Shelby County companies in 2023.

The results from the survey were presented at the eighth annual Business Outlook Conference and one of the main topics of conversation around the survey results were talent challenges.

Employers are looking at what it takes to not only hire but also grow and keep the employees they already have.

The survey shows one of the missing pieces employees and employers need is communication.

Sometimes the employers forget they need to tell their employees what they expect from them opposed to just expecting the employee to know what to do.

Dr. Amiee Mellon, Interim Dean for the University of Montevallo’s Stephens College of Business said the idea of the survey is to start conversations and work together to find solutions for managers and employees.

“What’s the big thing on people’s minds, right now it might be employee retention,” Dr. Mellon said. “So, showing these different opportunities and benefit opportunities that can get conversations started and showing how to get together to make these things happen.”

Other topics that came out of the survey included profits, expenses, Shelby County’s economic direction and educational resources.

