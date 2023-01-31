LawCall
Man, 33, killed in multi-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway

The crash happened at Pinson Valley Parkway and Winewood Road.
The crash happened at Pinson Valley Parkway and Winewood Road.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old man from Birmingham has died in a wreck.

He was in a Dodge Challenger that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.


The victim’s name has not yet been released. The crash happened January 30 at 6 p.m. The man died at UAB Hospital a short time later.

Birmingham Police are investigating the crash.

