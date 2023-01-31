LawCall
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday morning.


Police are on the scene in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found adult male suffering form visible trauma. At this time, it is unknown if the victim was stabbed or shot. Officers have viewed evidence that indicates it was a homicide.

The victim died on scene and an autopsy will be performed.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

