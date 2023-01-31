First Alert Weather Extra: Celebrating with Sam

Celebrating with Sam (WBRC FOX6 News/Fred Hunter)

SARDIS CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two decades ago, we first visited Bama Bucks in Sardis City, near Boaz, to meet the Big Bucks and Terry Turks who had started a deer farm with his father.

Celebrating with Sam (WBRC FOX6 News/Fred Hunter)

Since then, Terry has added his popular Bama Bucks Restaurant which has a growing group of people discovering their wild-game and traditional food offerings.

Celebrating with Sam (WBRC FOX6 News/Fred Hunter)

Wildlife has always been part of the attraction, and now Bama Bucks has a new addition, Sand Mountain Sam, who, together with lots of friends will be celebrating Ground Hog Day in their own special way.

Celebrating with Sam (WBRC FOX6 News/Fred Hunter)

Of course, instead of the famous Pennsylvania Rodent, our Mountain Marsupial will be the one looking ahead to the possibility of an early spring.

Celebrating with Sam (WBRC FOX6 News/Fred Hunter)

It’s an all-day event which begins at 7 a.m. Thursday morning and includes a little mountain music, and after Sam’s Prognostication Bama Bucks will be open for breakfast.

Celebrating with Sam (WBRC FOX6 News/Fred Hunter)

Bama Bucks is located in Etowah county, 292 Bryant Road in Boaz.

Celebrating with Sam (WBRC FOX6 News/Fred Hunter)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.