Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is trying to clear up some confusion some of you have about Alabama’s new permitless carry law that’s now in effect.

As of Jan. 1, Alabama gun owners no longer have to purchase a permit to carry a firearm in the state. But, there’s still restrictions on where you can carry without a permit and not knowing those could get you in trouble.

Places like a college campus, at a school athletic game, or at afternoon pick up all require a permit from your county sheriff’s department. That’s because gun owners in Alabama are still required to have a permit to carry their firearm at a school, and that includes the drop-off line.

“Nothing has changed in the school carry, at all,” BamaCarry President Eddie Fulmer said. “It didn’t change anything concerning schools.”

Alabama state law requires you to have a permit to carry within 1,000 feet of a campus. Your permit is only valid on school properties in the state it was issued in.

“Permits in Alabama give Alabama citizens the right to carry on school property, but if someone comes here from Georgia, they can’t go on school property period,” Fulmer said. “No matter, if they have a permit or what.”

“While you need a permit to be within 1,000 feet of a school in the state, there are exceptions, like if you live near a school and it’s private property, that is not illegal.

Fulmer said you still need a permit to bring your firearm to another state that does not have a permitless carry law.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.