BWWB approves projects to relieve Lake Purdy during droughts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board approved more than $19 million in infrastructure improvement projects that will help provide water source backup and redundancy in the system and support economic development as part of Birmingham Water Works’ five-year strategic plan.

Last week, the Board approved an $18 million dollar project for the installation of a pipeline to protect the Lake Purdy Reservoir in times of drought and provide system redundancy. The new project called ‘Carson Loop Phase 6D pipeline’, will help transport water from reservoirs in the northeastern service area to the southern area served by Lake Purdy.

“Our strategic plan calls for investment in the reliable, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure necessary to support regional water resource needs, and these projects are critical to this goal,” said Michael Johnson, General Manager of the BWWB.

The Carson Loop project will involve the installation of approximately 3,650 feet of 36-inch ductile iron cement lined (DICL) pipe and fittings; construction of a 600-foot pipe bridge across the Cahaba River; construction of an access roadway on either side of the pipe bridge; and other related site improvements.

Improving Distribution System

“Lake Purdy is a critical water source for southern Jefferson and northern Shelby Counties and having water sources from other parts of the network will help shield the system from drought and will improve our overall distribution system,” BWW Assistant General Manager Derrick Murphy said.

Potable Water

This important infrastructure project is necessary to provide potable water from the Eastern High service area via the Carson Filter Plant to the Cahaba Valley service area and Shades Mountain Intermediate service area supplied by Shades Mountain Filter Plant. The project will reduce the raw water withdrawal at Lake Purdy during high demand periods and times of drought and will also provide operational flexibility and redundancy to the Cahaba and Shades Mountain service areas in the distribution system, Murphy added.

Additional Projects

The Board also approved $1.05 million in material and inspection services for another water system capacity and redundancy project in northern Jefferson County. Approximately 10,540 feet of pipeline will be installed for the Rimel Farms Development on Warrior-Kimberly Road which will support the BWWB’s system redundancy capabilities.

The project is scheduled to begin Feb. 6.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.