LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

BWWB approves projects to relieve Lake Purdy during droughts

Birmingham Water Works Customer Service Center
Birmingham Water Works Customer Service Center(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board approved more than $19 million in infrastructure improvement projects that will help provide water source backup and redundancy in the system and support economic development as part of Birmingham Water Works’ five-year strategic plan.

Last week, the Board approved an $18 million dollar project for the installation of a pipeline to protect the Lake Purdy Reservoir in times of drought and provide system redundancy. The new project called ‘Carson Loop Phase 6D pipeline’, will help transport water from reservoirs in the northeastern service area to the southern area served by Lake Purdy.

LEARN MORE ABOUT BIRMINGHAM WATER WORKS INVESTIGATIONS

The Carson Loop project will involve the installation of approximately 3,650 feet of 36-inch ductile iron cement lined (DICL) pipe and fittings; construction of a 600-foot pipe bridge across the Cahaba River; construction of an access roadway on either side of the pipe bridge; and other related site improvements.

Improving Distribution System

“Lake Purdy is a critical water source for southern Jefferson and northern Shelby Counties and having water sources from other parts of the network will help shield the system from drought and will improve our overall distribution system,” BWW Assistant General Manager Derrick Murphy said.

Potable Water

This important infrastructure project is necessary to provide potable water from the Eastern High service area via the Carson Filter Plant to the Cahaba Valley service area and Shades Mountain Intermediate service area supplied by Shades Mountain Filter Plant. The project will reduce the raw water withdrawal at Lake Purdy during high demand periods and times of drought and will also provide operational flexibility and redundancy to the Cahaba and Shades Mountain service areas in the distribution system, Murphy added.

Additional Projects

The Board also approved $1.05 million in material and inspection services for another water system capacity and redundancy project in northern Jefferson County. Approximately 10,540 feet of pipeline will be installed for the Rimel Farms Development on Warrior-Kimberly Road which will support the BWWB’s system redundancy capabilities.

The project is scheduled to begin Feb. 6.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Smiley
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Jessica Herb, 39.
Ashville HS guidance counselor arrested for sex act with student
Permit still needed to carry a gun in some situations
Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way.
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham

Latest News

EPA on Moody landfill fire: smoke reduced by 50%
St. Clair Co. residents say smoke is still an issue as EPA continues working on landfill fire
Source: WBRC video
Disaster training in Tuscaloosa County
Birmingham Police investigating gas station robbery
Birmingham Police seeking help with identification in gas station robbery
UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old in Birmingham