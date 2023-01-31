LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Body found in vacant Jefferson Co. apartment

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE shortly...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE shortly after noon.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a vacant apartment January 30.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE shortly after noon.


embedding google maps

Authorities say a maintenance worker found the body which appeared to be a man. According to reports, the remains appear to have been at the apartment for quite some time.  It’s not known if there is criminal activity associated with this death, according to a news release.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is working to confirm the identity of the victim as well as determine the cause of death.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Smiley
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Jessica Herb, 39.
Ashville HS guidance counselor arrested for sex act with student
Birmingham Police responded to the Five Points area Monday morning on a report of a suspicious...
UPDATE: No hazardous substance found in suspicious package
17-year-old dies in early morning shooting in Birmingham

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Inmate release planned Tuesday
97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Dir. of Alabama Board of Paroles and Pardons Clarifies Early Release of Some Inmates
Dir. of Alabama Board of Paroles and Pardons Clarifies Early Release of Some Inmates
More than 40 percent of inmates at Tuscaloosa County Jail are under psychiatric care or on...
Mental health care expands at Tuscaloosa Co. Jail