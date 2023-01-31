Body found in vacant Jefferson Co. apartment

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a vacant apartment January 30.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE shortly after noon.

Authorities say a maintenance worker found the body which appeared to be a man. According to reports, the remains appear to have been at the apartment for quite some time. It’s not known if there is criminal activity associated with this death, according to a news release.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is working to confirm the identity of the victim as well as determine the cause of death.

