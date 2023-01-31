LawCall
Birmingham Police seeking help with identification in gas station robbery

Birmingham Police investigating gas station robbery
Birmingham Police investigating gas station robbery
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a robbery occurred Jan. 25 at approximately 6 a.m. at a gas station in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North.


According to a police report, two people pulled up to the gas station in a red 4-door car, got out, and one of them pointed an assault rifle at the victim and demanded the victim’s wallet.

Detectives obtained photos from video surveillance and are asking for the public’s help to identify the person and vehicle.

If you recognize the individual or vehicle in the picture above, contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama. You remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

