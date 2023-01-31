LawCall
14-year-old shot, another in custody after argument

Birmingham Fire and Rescue took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a 14-year-old was shot and another 14-year-old was taken into custody January 30.

West Precinct Officers were called to 2nd Court West at 12th Street West on a report of a person shot. Officers found a teenager with a gunshot wound.


Birmingham Fire and Rescue took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and the suspect know each other and shots were fired after they got into an argument.

Officers and detectives went to a nearby home where they took the 14-year-old suspect into custody.

His name is not being released due to his age.

