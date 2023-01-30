LawCall
Two men shot in Greene Co. homicide

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department says two men were shot as a result of an altercation.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and state homicide investigators with ALEA say it happened around 2:37 Sunday morning in Boligee.

Both law enforcement agencies say the two men shot were 29-year old Korizone Washington and 33-year old Jerry Edwards.

Investigators say Washington died from his wounds. No word on Edwards’s medical condition.

Authorities say the shooting took place at a party in Boligee. No motive in the shooting hasn’t been released.

