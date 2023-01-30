LawCall
Low-Carb Creamy Tuscan Baked Chicken

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast or 2 chicken breasts, sliced in half horizontally

3 tbs olive oil

8 oz softened cream cheese

3/4 cup frozen chopped spinach (thawed and dried)

3 cloves garlic (finely chopped)

1 & 1/2 tbs Italian seasoning

1 tsp dried parsley

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes (drained and thinly sliced)

1 & 1/4 cups shredded low-fat mozzarella cheese

Salt/Pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F.

In a medium bowl, mix together the cream cheese, spinach, garlic, 1 tablespoon of Italian seasoning, parsley, sun dried tomatoes, and salt/pepper.

Place chicken in the bottom of a baking dish. Drizzle the chicken with olive oil, and season with salt, pepper, and ½ tablespoon of Italian seasoning. Spread the creamy spinach mixture on top of the chicken and sprinkle the shredded mozzarella cheese on top and cover with foil.

Bake for about 20 minutes covered, and 15 minutes uncovered or until the chicken is cooked through and the cheese is nice and golden. Serve immediately with your choice of sides and enjoy!

