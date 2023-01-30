LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Judge denies Alabama AG’s request to stop release of 408 inmates

By Jennifer Horton
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A judge has denied the Attorney General’s request for a restraining order to stop the inmate release.

On Monday, Jan. 30, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Prison Commissioner John Hamm and Alabama Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward.

The lawsuit alleges the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) failed to meet the statutory victim notification requirements ahead of Tuesday’s retroactive inmate release.

“By close of business on Friday, Jan. 27, the Attorney General’s Office received an updated list of 412 inmates set to be released on Jan. 31,” the complaint stated. “This list indicates that roughly 60 percent of the offenders set to be released on Jan. 31 committed violent offenses against persons—at least 50 to-be-released inmates are serving time for committing murder or manslaughter. At the same time, the Attorney General’s Office received notice that the Department of Corrections had contact information for less than 20 victims—meaning, that less than 20 victims total have been contacted about their offenders’ impending release from prison.”

An emergency hearing was called for 3 p.m. on Monday in Montgomery Circuit Court.

ADOC has not responded to our request for information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Smiley
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
17-year-old dies in early morning shooting in Birmingham
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Man shot and killed in Birmingham
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
‘As interest rates start to come down, more buyers will start to enter the market’: Local real estate agent gives outlook for 2023
JCSO searching for missing kayaker on Bayview Lake
Source: WBRC video
Two men shot in Greene Co. homicide
Source: WBRC video
Additional counties getting federal assistance after storms