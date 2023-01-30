LawCall
Human remains found in drainage ditch in Birmingham

The human remains were found Sunday.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in a drainage ditch on the shoulder of a road.

The remains were discovered in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South Sunday morning.

Authorities say the remains were under a large pile of household debris. The cause of death and positive identification is pending additional analysis.

