Human remains found in drainage ditch in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in a drainage ditch on the shoulder of a road.

The remains were discovered in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South Sunday morning.

Authorities say the remains were under a large pile of household debris. The cause of death and positive identification is pending additional analysis.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.