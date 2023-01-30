LawCall
FEMA Adds More Alabama Counties To Its Disaster Declaration

(Atlanta News First)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA has added three more counties for federal assistance since the January 12th tornado. FEMA says it will now include Sumter, Greene and Tallapoosa Counties. This brings a total of 8 counties now eligible for federal assistance.

As of now the estimated damage for all 8 counties is about two and a half million dollars. FEMA officials say they wouldn’t be surprised if that number rises a little more. The deadline for everyone affected by the storm to register is March 16th. Scott Sanders says it’s not unusual to bring in a few more communities under the disaster declaration.

“And it’s pretty common to have add on counties in any kind of disaster as we go through the initial preliminary damage assessments and we get more information from local emergency managers and citizens calling in. It’s very common to have an expansion of a disaster,” said Scott Sanders of FEMA.

Scott Sanders there is a possibility more counties could be added in the coming days, calling this a ‘dynamic situation’ and the damage estimates continue to be a moving target.

