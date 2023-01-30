CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise

UPDATE: The Missing Child Alert sent out by Enterprise Police has been canceled.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes.

Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnnay Barnes, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.”

