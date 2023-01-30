LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise

Jonnay Michelle Barnes, 14, was last seen on January 29, 2023
Jonnay Michelle Barnes, 14, was last seen on January 29, 2023(ALEA)
By EPD
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The Missing Child Alert sent out by Enterprise Police has been canceled.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes.

Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnnay Barnes, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Smiley
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Man shot and killed in Birmingham
17-year-old dies in early morning shooting in Birmingham
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication

Latest News

FEMA Adds More Alabama Counties To Its Disaster Declaration
The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit after some of...
Making the personal choice on whether or not to watch violent videos
Five former Memphis Police officers were indicted in the killing of Tyre Nicholas and have been...
Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says
Birmingham Police responded to the Five Points area Monday morning on a report of a suspicious...
UPDATE: No hazardous substance found in suspicious package