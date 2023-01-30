LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

COVID-19 a leading cause of death in children, study says

COVID-19 has also become the top cause of death from any infectious or respiratory disease.
COVID-19 has also become the top cause of death from any infectious or respiratory disease.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Recent data states COVID-19 was a leading cause of death for children in the United States, but children are still less likely to die from the virus than any other age group, according to a new study published Monday in the JAMA Network Open.

After looking at federal data, researchers concluded about one of every 100,000 children died from COVID-19 between August 2021 and July 2022.

Compared with 2019 numbers, that ranks 8th as a leading cause of death.

COVID-19 has also become the top cause of death from any infectious or respiratory disease.

Researchers said these numbers may not show the whole picture because COVID-19 deaths have been under-reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Smiley
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Man shot and killed in Birmingham
17-year-old dies in early morning shooting in Birmingham
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication

Latest News

FEMA Adds More Alabama Counties To Its Disaster Declaration
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit
The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit after some of...
Making the personal choice on whether or not to watch violent videos
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. The House...
Ex-Twitter execs to testify on block of Hunter Biden story