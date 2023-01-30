LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Conference addresses ADHD concerns

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-day conference on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder wrapped up Friday at the Bryant Conference Center at the University of Alabama.

Attendees included doctors, psychologists, counselors, and parents among others.

As the number of people diagnosed with ADHD continues to grow, organizers wanted attendees to be better informed on how ADHD affects the community.

People diagnosed with the disorder can be impulsive, have trouble controlling their emotions, and prioritizing things.

Organizers wanted parents to learn tips that can take back home to help their children. Teachers who attended can apply tips they learned about working with ADHD-affected students back in the classroom.

Author and ADHD Conference Coordinator Chris Dendy believes many people lack knowledge about ADHD and just how much it affects students.

“And so many students struggle with ADHD and something known as executive function deficit and that includes being able to listen, be organized, get started, finish, being on time, memorizing information. And no one was addressing those issues. And the children and students were feeling dumb and not being successful,” Dendy explained.

This was the 15th annual ADHD Conference at the University. More than 130 attended in person. Another 150 participated virtually. That made it the most well attended ADHD conference at UA so far according to Dendy.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Smiley
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Man shot and killed in Birmingham
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication
One dies in early morning shooting in Birmingham

Latest News

Tuscaloosa community organization formed to address troubles
Community group formed to address problems in Tuscaloosa
Regional ADHD conference in Tuscaloosa
Regional ADHD conference in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa community organization formed to address troubles
Tuscaloosa community organization formed to address troubles
Tyre Nichols
Reactions pour in following release of videos showing Tyre Nichols’ assault