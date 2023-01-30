Community group formed to address problems in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new community group is forming in Tuscaloosa to address concerns facing the city. The group is called the Transparency and Truth Coalition and it was formed by Jerry Carter, who served as president of Tuscaloosa’s NAACP branch for 10 years.

He left the NAACP position several years ago. But now feels it’s time to bring people in the community together to address some of the issues in the area.

Carter says crime in Tuscaloosa is a major concern. He’s troubled by the number of kids involved in some of these cases.

Carter also wants to bring more attention to failing schools, holding folks accountable for solutions to turn them around and offer more mentoring opportunities to the area’s youth.

“No one really seems angry about what’s going on. There’s been a lot of discussion, but I don’t feel that anger with what we’re dealing with not only here in Tuscaloosa, but across the country. I mean I can’t sit by and not use the relationships, all the stuff I have here in Tuscaloosa and surrounding counties and not do something about this problem,” Carter explained.

He feels his experience working with law enforcement, educators and others will help move the Truth and Transparency Coalition forward.

People interested learning more about the group can contact Carter at (205)792-1478 or by email at tbirdcarter@gmail.com.

