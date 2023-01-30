LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

City of Margaret remains without appointed mayor nearly two months after resignation

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARGARET, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Margaret in St. Clair County is without a mayor and a police chief right now. Both officials resigned within a few weeks of each other back in December and the positions are still unfilled.

WBRC FOX6 reached out to all five city councilmembers on Friday and received responses from three of them. Though district 2 representative Darius Crump had to cancel his interview, Matthew Tortorice, representing district 4, and Jonathan Ray, representing district 5, explained what they knew about the issues.

“Our city wants and deserves transparency from its elected officials and I have been fighting for two years against the opposition to give that,” said Tortorice.

Ray said the lack of cooperation between city officials is embarrassing to the citizens of Margaret.

“I just want to be clear that our city has an interim mayor and that the city business is still occurring,” said Tortorice. “The city clerk can do just about anything the city needs to do. She’s really been running the city for many, many years because we’ve had absentee mayors for a long time.”

During the current mayoral vacancy, Tortorice says communication between council members is slim.

“Since I first tried to start to discuss filling the mayor’s vacancy, the Mayor Pro-Tem has not answered a call from me, called me, or communicated with me directly in any way,” he added.

“I’ve heard there’s seven candidates,” said Ray. “I’ve heard there’s five candidates. It’s changing daily but nobody knows. There’s no communication. Mayor Pro-Tem has said he won’t reach out and talk to anybody because he doesn’t have to. Well, you’re right. You don’t have to but are we doing the city due justice by doing it that way?”

Ray and Tortorice say they wanted to hold interviews for the mayor’s seat but were told that won’t happen.

“Mayor Pro-Tem has advised us that we’re not holding interviews,” explained Ray. “We’re going to open letters, we’re going to vote, and we’re going to move on. Are we doing our due justice to the citizens by operating in such manner?”

As of Sunday night, Mayor Pro-Tem Daryl McIntyre has not responded to our request for comment, along with James Chapman representing district 1.

We were at the special called meeting on January 26 that was set to appoint a new mayor but not enough council members showed up for a vote. Tortorice says it’s at the point the decision may end up in the governor’s hands.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Smiley
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
11-year-old Jeremiah Hood (left) and 12-year-old Calvin Hood (right) are missing in the...
11 and 12 year old brothers found safe in Tuscaloosa
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
DL Smith, who died in Donaldson prison in October 2022.
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change
Birmingham Water Works Customer Service Center
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud

Latest News

Tyre Nichols
Reactions pour in following release of videos showing Tyre Nichols’ assault
Many homes on Lawrence St. on Selma's northwest side were destroyed by the tornado
Selma clinics open this week to help tornado victims with free legal assistance
Source: WBRC video
Clinics to help tornado victims apply for assistance
Source: WBRC video
City of Margaret without a mayor