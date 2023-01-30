LawCall
UPDATE: No hazardous substance found in suspicious package

Birmingham Police responded to the Five Points area Monday morning on a report of a suspicious...
Birmingham Police responded to the Five Points area Monday morning on a report of a suspicious package.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue say a suspicious package found in Five Points does not contain a hazardous substance.

Authorities responded Monday morning to the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South, which is an office building.

Birmingham Police, the K-9 Unit and Birmingham Fire all responded to the scene.

