UPDATE: No hazardous substance found in suspicious package

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue say a suspicious package found in Five Points does not contain a hazardous substance.

Authorities responded Monday morning to the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South, which is an office building.

Birmingham Police, the K-9 Unit and Birmingham Fire all responded to the scene.

