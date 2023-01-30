LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Ashville HS guidance counselor arrested for sex act with student

Jessica Herb, 39.
Jessica Herb, 39.(Source: St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Jan. 30, a guidance counselor at Ashville High School was arrested.

Police say 39-year-old Jessica B. Herb was charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.

Herb was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville on a $120,000 bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Smiley
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
17-year-old dies in early morning shooting in Birmingham
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Man shot and killed in Birmingham
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication

Latest News

Alabama AG’s Office files lawsuit to stop release of 408 inmates
408 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday: What you need to know
FEMA Adds More Alabama Counties To Its Disaster Declaration
The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit after some of...
Making the personal choice on whether or not to watch violent videos