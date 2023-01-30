Ashville HS guidance counselor arrested for sex act with student

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Jan. 30, a guidance counselor at Ashville High School was arrested.

Police say 39-year-old Jessica B. Herb was charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.

Herb was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville on a $120,000 bond.

