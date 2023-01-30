86-year-old Hueytown man killed in weekend fire

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An 86-year-old man who was rescued from a house fire in Hueytown over the weekend has died according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

It happened Saturday at a home in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. Hueytown Fire arrived and rescued two adults from inside the house. A third adult had already escaped the home.

Tommy Tucker was taken to UAB Hospital where he later died.

No word on the conditions of the other two adults.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

