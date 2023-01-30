LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

86-year-old Hueytown man killed in weekend fire

86-year-old Hueytown man killed in weekend fire
86-year-old Hueytown man killed in weekend fire(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An 86-year-old man who was rescued from a house fire in Hueytown over the weekend has died according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

It happened Saturday at a home in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. Hueytown Fire arrived and rescued two adults from inside the house. A third adult had already escaped the home.

Tommy Tucker was taken to UAB Hospital where he later died.

No word on the conditions of the other two adults.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Smiley
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Man shot and killed in Birmingham
17-year-old dies in early morning shooting in Birmingham
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Violent videos impact on mental health
The human remains were found Sunday.
Human remains found in drainage ditch in Birmingham
Regional ADHD conference in Tuscaloosa
Conference addresses ADHD concerns
Tuscaloosa community organization formed to address troubles
Community group formed to address problems in Tuscaloosa