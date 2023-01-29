Widespread rain Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A period of widespread rain will occur today and tonight. The heaviest rain is expected across the southern half of Central Alabama, where isolated flooding appears possible.

As the area of high pressure responsible for our dry, cool conditions for the beginning of the weekend moves east, southwest winds have increased overnight returning clouds and rain chances for the remainder of the weekend. As the moisture continues to increase rain chances will spread across the area through the remainder of the weekend. The rain will be focused along an approaching cold front and rain areas will expand from Northwest Alabama east across the area through the morning with widespread rain expected along the some thunder and lightning in areas to the south.

Temperatures will remain above seasonal average through the remainder of the weekend, approaching 60-degrees in some locations.

Following the passage of the front highs will be slightly cooler tomorrow. Little day-to-day-variations are expected in temperatures through Friday, and after a brief rain-break Monday afternoon rain chances will remain high Tuesday through Thursday as a series of passing disturbances bring several waves of rain through the region.

The rain will finally end late Friday with drier conditions expected by the beginning of next weekend.

