LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Widespread rain Sunday

A period of widespread rain will occur today and tonight.
A period of widespread rain will occur today and tonight.(wbrc)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A period of widespread rain will occur today and tonight. The heaviest rain is expected across the southern half of Central Alabama, where isolated flooding appears possible.

As the area of high pressure responsible for our dry, cool conditions for the beginning of the weekend moves east, southwest winds have increased overnight returning clouds and rain chances for the remainder of the weekend. As the moisture continues to increase rain chances will spread across the area through the remainder of the weekend. The rain will be focused along an approaching cold front and rain areas will expand from Northwest Alabama east across the area through the morning with widespread rain expected along the some thunder and lightning in areas to the south.

A period of widespread rain will occur today and tonight.
A period of widespread rain will occur today and tonight.(wbrc)
A period of widespread rain will occur today and tonight.
A period of widespread rain will occur today and tonight.(wbrc)

Temperatures will remain above seasonal average through the remainder of the weekend, approaching 60-degrees in some locations.

Following the passage of the front highs will be slightly cooler tomorrow. Little day-to-day-variations are expected in temperatures through Friday, and after a brief rain-break Monday afternoon rain chances will remain high Tuesday through Thursday as a series of passing disturbances bring several waves of rain through the region.

The rain will finally end late Friday with drier conditions expected by the beginning of next weekend.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Jeremiah Hood (left) and 12-year-old Calvin Hood (right) are missing in the...
11 and 12 year old brothers found safe in Tuscaloosa
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Birmingham Water Works Customer Service Center
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud
DL Smith, who died in Donaldson prison in October 2022.
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change
Local attorney explains ‘driver rights’ during a traffic stop

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
FIRST ALERT: Prepare for a rainy Sunday
Source: WBRC video
WBRC First Alert Weather - Evening Update
Source: WBRC video
WBRC First Alert Weather - Afternoon Update
Rain chance breakdown.
FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain returns by Sunday afternoon