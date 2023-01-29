LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Plane crashes in Talladega County, pilot reported to be ‘okay’

A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County.
A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County.(Childersburg Fire)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Childersburg Fire Department, Alabama State Troopers and Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies responded when a twin-engine plane crashed on Saturday.

The crash happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. in a field near Meadow Farm Lane between Childersburg and Sylacauga.

Authorities said the Federal Aviation Administration is also responding to the crash.

A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County.
A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County.(Childersburg Fire)
A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County.
A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County.(Childersburg Fire)

The pilot was transported to a local medical facility and is said to be okay. Authorities confirmed he was the only person in the plane.

divi discount
using google maps on website

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DL Smith, who died in Donaldson prison in October 2022.
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change
Austin Patrick Hall
Court hearing shows dramatic body cam video in Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy’s death
Birmingham Water Works Customer Service Center
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish and involved three...
Road worker struck, killed while filling potholes
11-year-old Jeremiah Hood (left) and 12-year-old Calvin Hood (right) are missing in the...
11 and 12 year old brothers found safe in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

11-year-old Jeremiah Hood (left) and 12-year-old Calvin Hood (right) are missing in the...
11 and 12 year old brothers found safe in Tuscaloosa
Tyre Nichols
Reactions pour in following release of videos showing Tyre Nichols’ assault
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Water Works promotes accounting manager despite department mistakenly sending funds to wrong bank account
Nearly 100 bikes were collected to send to kids in Selma
Non-Profit sends bikes to kids in Selma