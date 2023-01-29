LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

One dies in early morning shooting in Birmingham

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old male is dead following an early morning shooting in Birmingham.

Birmingham police were dispatched to Nekoma Drive on a report of a person shot shortly after midnight. When they arrived, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers were en route to Nekoma Drive, another report came in of another person shot on Lake Drive Northeast.

Birmingham Police, along with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, arrived at the scene to find 17-year-old Jaylen Andarrius Clark and another 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to UAB Hospital by Center Point Fire and Rescue. The 18-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Clark was pronounced dead at UAB.

Police say that the preliminary investigation suggests that “the 18-year-old male along with the victim was among a party that went to Nekoma Drive and were involved in a physical altercation with a separate party.”

The 18-year-old is currently in police custody as homicide detectives present case information to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office who will determine if charges should be filed.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Jeremiah Hood (left) and 12-year-old Calvin Hood (right) are missing in the...
11 and 12 year old brothers found safe in Tuscaloosa
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Birmingham Water Works Customer Service Center
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud
DL Smith, who died in Donaldson prison in October 2022.
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change
Local attorney explains ‘driver rights’ during a traffic stop

Latest News

Tyre Nichols
Reactions pour in following release of videos showing Tyre Nichols’ assault
Dr. Bernard Harris, Jr. has spent a combined total of 18 days in space.
First black astronaut to walk in space speaks at Troy University
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Man shot and killed in Birmingham
Birmingham nonprofit ARMS is helping the homeless community get quality healthcare at no cost.
Nonprofit ARMS providing healthcare for Birmingham homeless population