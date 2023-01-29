One dies in early morning shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old male is dead following an early morning shooting in Birmingham.

Birmingham police were dispatched to Nekoma Drive on a report of a person shot shortly after midnight. When they arrived, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers were en route to Nekoma Drive, another report came in of another person shot on Lake Drive Northeast.

Birmingham Police, along with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, arrived at the scene to find 17-year-old Jaylen Andarrius Clark and another 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to UAB Hospital by Center Point Fire and Rescue. The 18-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Clark was pronounced dead at UAB.

Police say that the preliminary investigation suggests that “the 18-year-old male along with the victim was among a party that went to Nekoma Drive and were involved in a physical altercation with a separate party.”

The 18-year-old is currently in police custody as homicide detectives present case information to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office who will determine if charges should be filed.

