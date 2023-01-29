Nonprofit ARMS providing healthcare for Birmingham homeless population

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - January is International Quality of Life month and a Birmingham nonprofit is making sure people experiencing homelessness are getting the quality healthcare they need and deserve.

Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) has served the greater Birmingham area for 40 years. Their mission is to make sure everyone can get healthcare regardless of financial barriers.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Thomas Greer, Jr. says they are funded by the federal government which is why they can offer affordable and sometimes free services

Dr. Greer says they see around 8,000 patients in the Birmingham area, some of those being part of the growing homeless population.

He says many of them struggle with chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and cancer but can’t get medical help because of their finances. ARMS changes that.

“They’re most at risk,” he explained. “Some who are sleeping in abandoned buildings or on the streets, in parking lots, we want to - particularly during this season when the weather is the way it is - we want to make sure folks can get help that they need at ARMS.”

Dr. Greer says the need for services is expanding. He’s expecting ARMS to serve around 10,000 patients in the Birmingham area by the end of this year.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.