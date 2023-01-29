Man shot and killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a man shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham.

According to police it happened in the 3400 Block of 31st Avenue North around 9:30 p.m.

43-year-old Robert Dewayne White was hanging out with a group of friends when someone begin firing at the group. White was hit by a bullet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are unsure if White was the target or if he was caught in the crossfire.

No suspects are currently in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.