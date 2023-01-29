LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man shot and killed in Birmingham

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a man shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham.

According to police it happened in the 3400 Block of 31st Avenue North around 9:30 p.m.

43-year-old Robert Dewayne White was hanging out with a group of friends when someone begin firing at the group. White was hit by a bullet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are unsure if White was the target or if he was caught in the crossfire.

No suspects are currently in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Jeremiah Hood (left) and 12-year-old Calvin Hood (right) are missing in the...
11 and 12 year old brothers found safe in Tuscaloosa
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Birmingham Water Works Customer Service Center
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud
DL Smith, who died in Donaldson prison in October 2022.
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change
Local attorney explains ‘driver rights’ during a traffic stop

Latest News

Birmingham nonprofit ARMS is helping the homeless community get quality healthcare at no cost.
Nonprofit ARMS providing healthcare for Birmingham homeless population
The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit after some of...
Psychologist shares ways to cope with stress about Memphis police body camera video
Source: WBRC video
Pilot doing ok after plane crashes near Childersburg
Source: WBRC video
Healthcare for the homeless