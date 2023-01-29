LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

First black astronaut to walk in space speaks at Troy University

Dr. Bernard Harris, Jr. has spent a combined total of 18 days in space.
Dr. Bernard Harris, Jr. has spent a combined total of 18 days in space.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first black astronaut to walk in space was a keynote speaker at the 3rd annual Troy Alumni Kappa Alpha Psi scholarship breakfast.

Now retired, Dr. Bernard Harris, Jr. made his mark on STS-63 in February 1995 as the first African American to perform an extra-vehicular activity in space and perform a physical exam.

During his speech, Harris talked in detail about the future of space.

“Space is not only going to be our final frontier, but it’s going to be the frontier of the now at the frontier of the future,” Harris said, “It’s going to be a frontier that’s going to impact not only the astronauts’ lives on orbit but our lives here.”

The retired astronaut also mentioned that more people from the black and indigenous communities should be involved in STEM.

“If we, as people of color, don’t get involved and get involved now, we’re going to be literally left here on Earth,” Harris said.

During his time with NASA, Harris spent a total of 18 days, 6 hours, and 8 minutes in space.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Jeremiah Hood (left) and 12-year-old Calvin Hood (right) are missing in the...
11 and 12 year old brothers found safe in Tuscaloosa
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Birmingham Water Works Customer Service Center
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud
DL Smith, who died in Donaldson prison in October 2022.
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change
Local attorney explains ‘driver rights’ during a traffic stop

Latest News

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Man shot and killed in Birmingham
Birmingham nonprofit ARMS is helping the homeless community get quality healthcare at no cost.
Nonprofit ARMS providing healthcare for Birmingham homeless population
The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit after some of...
Psychologist shares ways to cope with stress about Memphis police body camera video
Source: WBRC video
Pilot doing ok after plane crashes near Childersburg