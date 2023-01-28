Shelby County leaders release new 3-year strategic plan

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A new plan in Shelby County to bring more jobs and more opportunities. Forward Shelby County is what leaders are calling their new 3-year strategic plan.

The process started back in September when the Shelby County Chamber met with more than 50 community and business leaders about what they think the chamber should focus on for the next three years.

The results from the process became the Forward Shelby County strategic plan identifying four key areas the chamber will work on.

That includes retaining and growing existing businesses, workforce developments, partnering with 58 Inc. for economic development, and driving a stronger business climate.

These initiatives will help the chamber and their partners provide Shelby County with positive growth.

Kirk Mancer with the Shelby County Chamber said it doesn’t make any sense to just hear from one perspective of the community.

“There were current investors, future investors as well as elected official’s that weighed in on what we should be working on,” Mancer said. “Again, those are a part of the community and we wanted to make sure that this program like our previous program’s representative of the community.”

After surviving the challenges caused by the pandemic, county leaders say it reinforced the importance of working together and making good things happen regardless of the situation.

