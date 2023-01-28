Cool, dry start to the weekend, wet weather expected Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A ridge of high pressure along the Gulf Coast drifting east toward Georgia will maintain our dry, cool conditions for the beginning of the weekend. A southerly wind flow will help bring mild conditions this afternoon with highs approaching 60-degrees. a weather shift will begin tomorrow with an active weather pattern setting up by Sunday afternoon and wet weather along with flooding concerns will return.

The chances for rain return Tuesday with the wet weather pattern continuing through Friday (wbrc)

Dry, cool conditions for the beginning of the weekend. (wbrc)

Scattered to widespread moderate to heavy are expected with the greatest concerns for localized flooding in areas to the south. (wbrc)

Scattered to widespread moderate to heavy are expected with the greatest concerns for localized flooding in areas to the south. Rain will move from west to east across the state beginning in Northwest Alabama early tomorrow morning and spreading across most of the area during the morning. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected but no widespread Severe Storms are anticipated.. Rainfall accumulation totals between 1-2″ which would produce the concerns for localized flooding. Rain will likely continue through the afternoon but diminish during the late afternoon and early evening Sunday.

By Monday morning the rain will be east of the region leaving dry conditions and mild temperatures. The chances for rain return Tuesday with the wet weather pattern continuing through Friday as more moisture continues to be transported over the region, but still no organized thunderstorms are expected. The rain activity will not be continuous but will rather occur in several waves across the region. Several additional inches of rain are possible which, when combined with this weekend’s rains will produce concerns for localized and river flooding.

Colder temperatures and drier will move into the region leading to diminishing rain chances by Friday and Saturday with cooler temperatures by week’s end.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.