Non-Profit sends bikes to kids in Selma

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Men, women and children with Bikes-4-kids rolled nearly 100 bikes onto a trailer Saturday morning as they prepared to deliver a spark of hope and joy to children and families impacted by January tornados in Selma.

“The kids need a way to get their mind off what’s going on. They’ve lost their house, they’ve lost their pets, they’ve lost everything. So a bycycle is a way to give them back some freedom,” said Charlie Bradford with Bikes-4-kids.

The Chelsea based non-profit collected the bikes as well as a truckload of supplies like paper towels, soap and other essentials to deliver to the First Baptist Church in Selma.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

