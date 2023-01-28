Local firefighters offering emergency lifesaving training

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham firefighter Drew Babyak and Homewood firefighter Joseph Patton have been working in the fire service and medical field for years, and they have a new business that will teach you what they know.

They’re calling it Rescuer LLC. As firefighters and paramedics, they offer a unique training experience.

The company opened up earlier this month with the goal of providing their community with the tools and education needed to help save someone’s life in an emergency situation.

“The chance of survivability for someone if CPR is initiated immediately, it increases their chances of survivability 2 to 3 times,” Babyak said.

Their trainings focus on CPR, first aid and basic life support. They currently do not operate out of an office - they train on-site.

“We come to your business, organization, group club and provide it at your location,” Patton said, “We bring all the supplies needed and all you provide is the students.”

Depending on the type of training and class size, it can take anywhere between 2 to 4 hours.

The biggest feedback they receive from students is the online trainings are helpful, but it’s nothing compared to the hands-on experience they are getting inside the classroom.

“If they are not breathing and don’t have a pulse then you immediately start high quality CPR,” said Babyak.

Patton describes CPR training.

“You’re going to do 100 to 120 compressions per minute and once you are done with that, you are going to do your two breaths. Do the head tilt chin lift and you’re going to give them mouth to mouth squeeze the nose watch chest rise and fall, give two breaths,” Patton said. “Our compression ratio is 30 compressions to two breaths and you’re going to do 5 cycles of that, swap rescuers and you’re going to do that until definitive care arrives.”

In the future, they plan to expand their business and accept individual clients.

For more information about Rescuer LLC, click here to visit their Facebook page.

