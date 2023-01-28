LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

EPA expects visible smoke to soon be gone from Moody Landfill Fire

The fire has been smoking for over sixty days
The Alabama Department of Environment Management says as of January 27, they have 75 percent of...
The Alabama Department of Environment Management says as of January 27, they have 75 percent of the smoke contained.(WBRC)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - An update that many will love hearing regarding the Moody landfill fire. EPA representatives tell WBRC they are seeing less smoke in the air with each passing day.

One EPA leader says they have an expectation that the visible smoke will be almost completely gone in the next few weeks.

The Alabama Department of Environment Management says as of January 27, they have 75 percent of the smoke contained. There were some traces still leaking out through the trees, but a very different scene than some residents have gotten used to over the last few months.

Currently crews are dumping fill, or soil, where they can to try and put out the remaining embers.

The EPA says they expect to share more information next week, perhaps as early as Monday, with more tests results rolling in over the coming days.

Still community organizations like GASP stress while the smoke may no longer be the issue, the community and government will have to shift their attention to another challenge.

“I think it is important for people to start shifting their focus, if it’s not already there, on managing those long term affects or identifying solutions. I know for us as an organization we are shifting our focus on how we can improve government response in the future so we can prevent fires like this from happening,” said GASP staff attorney Sidni Elise Smith.

WBRC will have the latest test results from the EPA as soon as they are available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
A Pelham wrestling coach who was also a youth pastor at a McCalla church is facing a charge of...
Pelham teacher, coach charged with possession of child pornography
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
DL Smith, who died in Donaldson prison in October 2022.
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Anti-Semitic chalkings appear in Tuscaloosa on the eve of National Holocaust Remembrance Day
cash generic
Financial expert explains the signs of inflation cooling
The BJCC is working to educate the public about all their parking options for events.
BJCC on how to have an easier time finding parking for events
Two overdose reversal medications being reviewed by the FDA to be sold over the counter