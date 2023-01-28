EPA expects visible smoke to soon be gone from Moody Landfill Fire

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - An update that many will love hearing regarding the Moody landfill fire. EPA representatives tell WBRC they are seeing less smoke in the air with each passing day.

One EPA leader says they have an expectation that the visible smoke will be almost completely gone in the next few weeks.

The Alabama Department of Environment Management says as of January 27, they have 75 percent of the smoke contained. There were some traces still leaking out through the trees, but a very different scene than some residents have gotten used to over the last few months.

Currently crews are dumping fill, or soil, where they can to try and put out the remaining embers.

The EPA says they expect to share more information next week, perhaps as early as Monday, with more tests results rolling in over the coming days.

Still community organizations like GASP stress while the smoke may no longer be the issue, the community and government will have to shift their attention to another challenge.

“I think it is important for people to start shifting their focus, if it’s not already there, on managing those long term affects or identifying solutions. I know for us as an organization we are shifting our focus on how we can improve government response in the future so we can prevent fires like this from happening,” said GASP staff attorney Sidni Elise Smith.

WBRC will have the latest test results from the EPA as soon as they are available.

