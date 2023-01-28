11 and 12 year old brothers missing in Tuscaloosa
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is looking for a pair of missing brothers.
In a post to social media on Saturday, authorities said they are asking the for the public’s assistance in locating 11-year-old Jeremiah Hood and 12-year-old Calvin Hood.
Calvin is 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds. He did not return home from Westlawn Middle School on Friday.
Jeremiah is 5-foot-5 and 100 pounds. He left home Saturday morning wearing a gray skit mask, slides, and a black coat with orange writing.
Anyone with information regarding the brothers’ whereabouts are asked to call (205) 349-2121.
