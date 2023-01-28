BJCC on how to have an easier time finding parking for events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parking in downtown can be a challenge sometimes, especially when there are multiple events happening on one night. The Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) is hoping to better educate the public on finding a good parking spot.

BJCC executive director Tad Snider says there are between 5,500-5,800 spaces close to the civic center and around 11,000 spaces within a “reasonable walking distance,” like a few blocks.

While Snider says there are plenty of parking spaces for large events, he adds that people don’t always know all their options. That’s why they created a “Know Before You Go” page that gives a detailed list about parking lots and routes, along with guidelines and event, security, and ticket information.

Snider adds they will be ramping up a pre-pay parking service to help those who worry about finding a good spot close to their event.

“Based on proximity to the venue where they’re occurring, pre-selling some parking in those specific lots and we’re going to continue doing that,” said Snider. “We did that some during the UAB season as well, some during the USFL season last spring, but we’re really going to ramp that up over this year, try to pre-sell parking as much as possible. Take the guess work out.”

To find out if there are pre-sale parking spots for your event, Snider recommends checking their website and social media accounts.

He adds they are also developing a few other parking lots. One of the lots won’t be available for another year or so. The other is being used currently but they plan to develop it and add more spaces. They are both a work in progress.

