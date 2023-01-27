What you need to know about bariatric surgery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When it comes to weight loss it can be tough, but doctors tell us even small decisions can be good your overall health and for some people surgery may even be a possibility.

We spoke with a surgeon about weight loss advice and what’s involved in bariatric weight loss.

Doctors say the best piece of advice is if you are thinking about weight loss, the best time to start your journey is now.

Most of us know the equation, calories in and calories out.

As long as you burn the same number of calories you eat in a day, you’ll lose weight, but for some folks the weight loss journey may require more, and bariatric surgery can be a solution.

It’s not a simple solution, but for most people the bariatric process is a 6-month process that includes education about the surgery, like the risks, such as bleeding and leakage as well as the benefits.

Winn Mathews, a general surgeon that specializes in bariatric surgery said, “If we get your weight down, your pancreas perks up and most of the time we cure these people with diabetes if they lose their weight,” Mathews said. “Other things like arthritis, back problems, joint pain, needing hip replacements, XYZ, if we get your weight down, you can either undergo those procedures or maybe obviate the need for them.”

Mathews said it also lowers the cancer risk, especially in women with breast and cervical cancer.

Anyone that’s thinking about it is encouraged to talk to their primary care physician.

