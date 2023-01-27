Tuscaloosa County Sheriff troubled by gun permit repeal

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders are discussing whether they should get the Attorney General’s opinion on the new permitless carry law. Some law enforcement officers have concerns the law could lead to more guns on the streets.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy tells me there are some what he calls disturbing parts of the law and he hopes those can be addressed. The repeal of the gun permit law was one of the topics discussed among the state’s 60-plus sheriffs at the annual sheriff’s convention in downtown Tuscaloosa.

“It is not a good bill,” said sheriff Abernathy.

Abernathy says what worries him is the fact this repeal could really have some bad consequences.

“In regards to mental health issues, how are they going to address that? With regards to weapons, how will you deal with felons? Schools even, to the point, how will we honor someone with a weapon inside their vehicle,” said Sheriff Abernathy.

In other words, the potential for more guns on the streets in the hands of someone who likely wouldn’t pass a background check.

“Some very disturbing parts of this law I am hoping will be addressed in the future,” he said.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is like all others in the state that relied on pistol permits as part of their revenue.

“(It was) $700,00 a year for us, but that full amount has been supplemented by the County Commission. That’s how important it was to our County Commission that it didn’t impact our training and did not impact our equipment,” Abernathy said.

Attorney General Steve Marshall was in Birmingham Thursday. Marshall said he hasn’t gotten a request or an opinion yet but was asked if the bill puts officers in harm’s way.

“Law enforcement is always a dangerous profession, and one thing I appreciate about the men and women of law enforcement is they’re never guaranteed the fact they’re gonna come home,” said Marshall.

Tuscaloosa city leaders indicated they have something to say about the repeal but WBRC has yet to hear from them.

