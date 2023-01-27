Thousands of jobs available in Birmingham: how you can apply

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now is a great time to get a job in Birmingham and recruiters in the city said they have lots of jobs open, ranging in skill level and industry. Birmingham business leaders say they’re creating forward thinking positions and offering more of what people want in a job in 2023.

“Definitely a lot of people are looking for new jobs right now,” said Sophia Melendez, recruiter at Express Employment. And in 2023, work-life balance is extremely important to applicants.

“People are looking for during that work life balance, whether it be you know, that they’re going to work to take care of their families, whether it be that they actually just want to be happy with what they’re doing,” Melendez said.

According to Alabama Department of Labor, 2.8% are unemployed right now in the state, but over 34,000 job ads were posted online just last month. Several of the biggest employers being right here in Birmingham, like University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“At UAB, we have a breadth of positions at all levels, and ranges from entry level clerical environmental services, food nutrition services, we have grounds keeping positions, HVAC, plumbing, grants and contracts, financial services, scientific research, clinical research, I can go on and on,” said Josephine Banks, Executive Director for Talent Acquisition and Counseling Services at UAB. Banks said what sets UAB apart is their diversity.

“We have a diversity of people [and a] diversity of positions,” Banks said. But they also have incentives, like free tuition for furthering your education.

Other companies are also offering more to entice workers in this job climate.

“Now that we’re kind of transitioning back to being in the office setting or warehouse setting, we just want to make sure that a lot of people are going to be heard out with their concerns,” Melendez said.

Express employment says the best way to find the fit for you is to be transparent about what you need while interviewing.

“I think it might be a little bit daunting to have that conversation with companies. But at the end of the day, companies are looking for people just like them every single day,” Melendez said. Express jobs also recommends you make sure you know the qualifications, but also share more than just those skills with recruiters.

“Don’t sell yourself short. There’s always going to be some skill set that they might be leaving off, so just be as open as possible during that process,” Melendez said.

To scan UAB Jobs, click HERE.

To learn more about Express Employment Professionals, click HERE.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.