Squadron acquire Josh Nzeakor

The Squadron look to contend with the addition of Nzeakor
The Squadron look to contend with the addition of Nzeakor(Source: Pelicans' G League/Instagram)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron announced today that they have acquired forward Josh Nzeakor from the available player pool.

Nzeakor last played for the Texas Legends this season and averaged 9.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 10 appearances.

Nzeakor starred for Lamar in college, as he averaged 10.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in his collegiate career.

Nzeakor will be available for the Squadron’s next game, a road test against the Maine Celtics.

